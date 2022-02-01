Heads of 37 mutts submit wishlist, seek funds, land ahead of Karnataka Budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai starting his preparatory meetings for the State Budget, to be presented in the first week of March, the heads of 37 mutts representing Backward Communities met him on Monday with a request for financial assistance and land for education institutions run by them.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Bommai said the delegation, headed by Sri Niranjanananda Puri Swami of Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanakaguru Peetha, suggested that the State Government come up with policies for the welfare of people from Backward Classes and Dalits in the budget.

They asked for creating more opportunities for the youth from Backward Classes in education and employment as well as more political representation for them. “The mutts have asked for grants for educational institutions and land in Bengaluru. The land was allocated to them five to six years back. But they were unable to get possession due to some legal issues. We will look into it,” Bommai said.

He assured the mutt heads that the State Government will come up with programmes for the welfare of the Backward Classes and Dalits.

Bommai said the request for assistance to educational institutions run by the mutts will be looked into by the Backward Classes Welfare Department and can be considered under the SCSP/TSP (Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plans). In the 2021-22 state budget, Rs 26,005 crore was allocated for SCSP/TSP. Sources in the government said that till the end of December 2021, 52 per cent of that amount was spent.

Asked if he will be providing financial assistance to mutts like his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, Bommai said he will not talk about what he will be doing in the budget. The Chief Minister, however, hinted at providing assistance to the mutts by saying that along with the government, they too are working for the welfare of Backward Classes, SCs and STs by providing education to them.

“Providing assistance to them (mutts) will be like providing assistance to people from those communities,” he said. In the memorandum submitted to the CM by 37 mutts, they have asked for financial assistance of Rs 5 crore and five-acre land in Bengaluru for each mutt for the development of educational institutions run by them.