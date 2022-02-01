STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kambala events to resume as curfew is lifted

Kambalas (buffalo race in marshy fields) were suspended last month due to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: With the lifting of night curfew in Dakshina Kannada district, Kambala, the traditional sport of Tulunadu, is set to resume the remaining races of the 2021-22 season.

The DK district Kambala Samiti met on Monday and fixed the revised dates for the Kambalas, Samiti president Yermal Rohit Hegde said.

The Kambala season had started on December 5 last and the committee had announced dates for holding 18 Kambalas.

Kambalas at Hokkadigoly, Moodbidri, Miyyar, Kakkepadavu and Mulky have already been held.

The events were suspended once the Covid-19 guidelines were enforced.

The remaining Kambalas will be held as per the guidelines of the district administration from February 5, Hegde said.

The remaining races will start with Baradi Beedu Kambala on February 5 and end with Venoor Kambala on April 16.

The Samiti is awaiting permission from the district administration to hold the events, he said.

