Policeman gets 20 years for sexually assaulting woman

TUMAKURU: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court here on Monday sentenced an assistant police sub-inspector to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman. Judge H S Mallikarjuna Swamy convicted Umeshaiah, who was attached to the Tumakuru rural police station at the time of incident five years ago, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The penalty amount will go to the victim as compensation.

The judge convicted Umeshaiah on two counts — Section 376(2) (a) (3) of the IPC (police officer raping a woman in custody) and 376 (2)(n) (committing the act on a mentally challenged person) -- with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. Both the sentences will go concurrently. The convict, who had failed to get bail both in the lower court and High Court, had already served five years in the jail, informed public prosecutor Kavitha V A.

The case was also referred to the district legal cell authority to fix the additional quantum of compensation. The woman, suffering from psychosis continues to be on treatment.

Background

On January 14 night, 2017, the convict, along with other police personnel, were on night patrol at Antharasanahalli under bridge when they found the 30-year-old woman suffering from psychosis and deserted by her husband.

Meanwhile, the police waylaid a private vehicle coming from Madhugiri and made the three inmates alight. The fifty-four-year old convict, on the pretext of dropping the woman to her house, boarded the vehicle with the driver.

He forced the driver Eshwar to drive according to his instructions and while the vehicle was on the move, he sexually assaulted the woman. The court acquitted the driver of the vehicle that the former used it to commit the crime.