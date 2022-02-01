STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Policeman gets 20 years for sexually assaulting woman

The case was also referred to the district legal cell authority to fix the additional quantum of compensation. The woman, suffering from psychosis continues to be on treatment. 

Published: 01st February 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

The raids were part of Operation P-Hunt, which is meant to bust rackets and individuals involved in circulation and sharing of child abuse content (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court here on Monday sentenced an assistant police sub-inspector to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman. Judge H S Mallikarjuna Swamy convicted Umeshaiah, who was attached to the Tumakuru rural police station at the time of incident five years ago, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The penalty amount will go to the victim as compensation.

The judge convicted Umeshaiah on two counts — Section 376(2) (a) (3) of the IPC (police officer raping a woman in custody) and 376 (2)(n)  (committing the act on a mentally challenged person) -- with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. Both the sentences will go concurrently.  The convict, who had failed to get bail both in the lower court and High Court, had already served five years in the jail, informed public prosecutor Kavitha V A. 

The case was also referred to the district legal cell authority to fix the additional quantum of compensation. The woman, suffering from psychosis continues to be on treatment. 

Background
On January 14 night, 2017, the convict, along with other police personnel, were on night patrol at Antharasanahalli under bridge when they found the 30-year-old woman suffering from psychosis and deserted by her husband. 

Meanwhile, the police waylaid a private vehicle coming from Madhugiri and made the three inmates alight. The fifty-four-year old convict, on the pretext of dropping the woman to her house, boarded the vehicle with the driver.  

He forced the driver Eshwar to drive according to his instructions and while the vehicle was on the move, he sexually assaulted the woman. The court acquitted the driver of the vehicle that the former used it to commit the crime. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse Karnataka
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp