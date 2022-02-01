STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah huddles up in resort with old pals

The former chief minister is accompanied by his old buddies, including former minister H C Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh, H P Manjunath and others.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah (centre) relaxes with HC Mahadevappa and HP Manjunath at a resort in the Kabini backwaters on Monday

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, who returned from a tour of his Badami constituency and the aborted Mekedatu padayatra, has taken a break at a resort in the Kabini backwaters in HD Kote taluk.

The former chief minister is accompanied by his old buddies, including former minister H C Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh, HP Manjunath and others. He took stock of recent political developments within and outside the Congress, especially in the light of his close associate C M Ibrahim coming out in the open against the party leadership. Siddaramaiah will also catch up on the Union Budget on Tuesday at the resort.

The group was also joined by Sindhanur MLA Badarli Hampana Gouda, H D Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu and others. KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana also visited Siddaramaiah at the resort. The leaders held closed-door discussions in the afternoon and later took a walk within the resort premises while their personal assistants and other staff were kept out.

The huddle comes in the backdrop of differences within the Congress coming to the fore, especially with a conversation between Siddaramaiah and former MLA Ashok Patan on the recent developments and lobbying for party tickets going viral.

Meanwhile, HC Mahadevappa claimed they have no specific agenda for discussion and that they were at the resort just to relax and discuss the ongoing political developments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp