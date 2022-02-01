Siddaramaiah huddles up in resort with old pals

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, who returned from a tour of his Badami constituency and the aborted Mekedatu padayatra, has taken a break at a resort in the Kabini backwaters in HD Kote taluk.

The former chief minister is accompanied by his old buddies, including former minister H C Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh, HP Manjunath and others. He took stock of recent political developments within and outside the Congress, especially in the light of his close associate C M Ibrahim coming out in the open against the party leadership. Siddaramaiah will also catch up on the Union Budget on Tuesday at the resort.

The group was also joined by Sindhanur MLA Badarli Hampana Gouda, H D Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu and others. KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana also visited Siddaramaiah at the resort. The leaders held closed-door discussions in the afternoon and later took a walk within the resort premises while their personal assistants and other staff were kept out.

The huddle comes in the backdrop of differences within the Congress coming to the fore, especially with a conversation between Siddaramaiah and former MLA Ashok Patan on the recent developments and lobbying for party tickets going viral.

Meanwhile, HC Mahadevappa claimed they have no specific agenda for discussion and that they were at the resort just to relax and discuss the ongoing political developments.