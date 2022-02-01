STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah used AHINDA for his gains: CM Ibrahim

Asked about Siddaramaiah claiming that 15 BJP MLAs were in touch with him to join the Congress, Vishwanath wanted to know how much they were being paid to jump ship. 

CM Ibrahim

CM Ibrahim. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after Congress MLC CM Ibrahim accused Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, of betraying him, BJP MLC A H Vishwanath has lashed out at the former chief minister, accusing him of finishing the Kuruba community leadership for his own political survival.

Addressing the media, Vishwanath said Siddaramaiah succeeded politically by playing the AHINDA card (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) and betrayed senior leaders like S M Krishna, Mallikarjun Kharge, H M Revanna, C M Ibrahim and Vishwanath himself, who were responsible for bringing him into the Congress fold.

It is unfortunate that the AHINDA leader has no sense of gratitude towards these leaders, Vishwanath said, claiming that Ibrahim played a major role in ensuring Siddaramaiah’s victory from Badami in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The senior BJP MLC charged that Siddaramaiah used Dalits, Minorities and Kurubas for his political gains and finished the career of H M Revanna and B B Chimmanakatti, Dr G Parameshwara, Roshan Baig and leaders.  Asked about Siddaramaiah claiming that 15 BJP MLAs were in touch with him to join the Congress, Vishwanath wanted to know how much they were being paid to jump ship. 

TAGS
CM Ibrahim Congress Siddaramaiah AHINDA
Comments

