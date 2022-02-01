Unpaid since August, 12 guest lecturers at PU Colleges in Kodagu at wits' end

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: While the staff crunch at Government Pre University Colleges in the district was addressed with the appointments of guest lecturers to the vacant posts, many have not been paid their salaries since August.

Following a state order, 40 guest lecturers were appointed to the 16 Government PU Colleges in the district – most of them teaching main course subjects – in August. However, salaries have been sanctioned to only 28 lecturers, forcing the others to stop reporting to work.

“Among the seven guest lecturers appointed to Madikeri Junior College in August, salaries have been sanctioned to just two. We continued to report to work hoping that our salaries would be released in bulk. However, nearly six months have passed without us being paid,” said guest lecturers from the college. They explained that they have met the Deputy Director of the PU Board, but have not found any respite for their problems.

Further, the salary sanctioned to the 28 lecturers has been released from the month of September and they have not received salary for their contribution in the month of August. Meanwhile, the 12 lecturers who have not been paid are in a dilemma and some have stopped reporting to work. This has left the students in a dire situation even as college managements say the syllabus is piling up and it is impossible for the college to function effectively without the support of these lecturers.

When questioned, Puttaraju, DDPU, said, “We have written to the state about the issue. Yet, funds have not been released and we cannot do anything until the funds are sanctioned. However, steps will be taken to release the pending salary of August to the 28 lecturers.”

With no help from district officials, the lecturers have requested MLAs and the state minister to intervene and sanction their salaries.