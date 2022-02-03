Bommai holds meetings, stresses on growth, transparency

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he has started preparations for his maiden budget, to be presented in the first week of March. He will be holding department-wise pre-budget meetings starting next week. “In a day or two, we will get a clear picture on how much funds Karnataka has got in the Union Budget for different projects. Considering that, work on the state budget will commence,” Bommai told reporters here.

On Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister’s office had fixed meetings with various departments starting from February 7. “The Chief Minister was hoping to get an appointment to meet party central leaders on Thursday and he had scheduled state budget meetings from February 7. But now, he will be visiting Delhi only on Monday (February 7). As a result, state budget meetings have been deferred and will begin from next week,” CMO sources said.

Bommai said his government will draft the budget based on the loans and grants given to Karnataka by the Centre. “Once we get the details, we will decide on the schemes and projects to be implemented in Karnataka,” he added. The CM also held back-to-back meetings on Wednesday. He instructed PWD officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for resurfacing of 1008 km of state highways which have completed their life span. These highways were developed by KSHIP, SHDP and KRDL.

Bommai issued instructions for road projects to be prepared as per requirement and traffic density and added that funds should be utilised optimally. He also directed the officials to prepare a uniform rate chart for all the building materials being used in government buildings which will apply to all the engineering departments under the PWD. He also instructed the officials to take up work on the first phase of Karnataka Boarding Complex at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

The CM, who also reviewed the performance of the Forest Department, decided to constitute a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to accord Forest Department clearances for various projects. The committee will have the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, Chief Conservator of Forests, Deputy Conservator of Forests and district-level officers as its members.

The CM instructed the officials to assess the environmental losses suffered in the state over the last five years based on the report by the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC). Programmes should be drawn up to compensate for these losses and an ‘Environment Budget’ should be prepared, he said.

While stressing on creating awareness about agro-forestry, he said funds provided for command area development could be used for the purpose. He also instructed officials to built railway barricades to avoid man-animal conflict and also to prevent destruction of crops and loss of lives.