Ibrahim to resign as MLC on Feb 14, set to launch ALINGA movement

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim, who has announced his resignation from the Congress, said he will resign from the post of Legislative Council member on February 14. Ibrahim, a veteran minority leader, felt he was undermined in the party after MLC BK Hariprasad was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Council.

Ibrahim told the media in Mysuru on Wednesday that he would launch an ‘ALINGA’ movement to bring Lingayats and Backward Classes/Dalit communities together under one umbrella to counter friend-turned-foe Siddaramaiah’s AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) movement. ALINGA is a Kannada acronym for minorities and Veerashaiva-Lingayats.

Clarifying that he will not launch a new political outfit, Ibrahim said he will join an existing party as he has friends in the BJP, JDS and other parties. “I have bid good bye to the Congress... Self-respect is more important to me than power,” he said. Claiming he had the support of 19 Congress MLCs, Ibrahim said his name was recommended for the post of Opposition Leader, but was changed overnight.

“AICC general secretary KC Venugopal later said they appointed a person who was recommended by the state unit,” Ibrahim said, charging the Congress with denying him the post as he is not a moneybag, and as he is a Muslim. He also hit out at the BJP government for neglecting minorities. “The government has earmarked Rs 30,000 crore for 20 per cent Dalit population, and a mere Rs 7,000 crore for 21 per cent minorities,” he thundered.

Recalling that he, along with former Congressman and present BJP MLC AH Vishwanath and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar, had prevailed upon Siddaramaiah to introduce Anna Bhagya scheme during his tenure as chief minister, Ibrahim said he was instrumental in ensuring that Siddaramaiah fought from Badami, after sensing his loss from Chamundeshwari constituency, in 2018.

“I want to know who -- Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar -- denied me the post,” Ibrahim said, reiterating that he will not return even if he is offered a plum post. He declared that the Congress would not win the 2023 Assembly polls.

He is planning a mega rally in Davanagere or the Mumbai-Karnataka region. “I will also tour Kalaburagi, Bidar and Raichur, and set the tone for a political revolution by organising minorities, Lingayats and Vokkaligas,” he claimed.