Itch to drive police jeep compels man to cover 112 km in it before surrendering

The locals of Motebennur noticed the police vehicle and informed the Byadgi police who came to the spot immediately and detained the man who was at the wheel.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

The police jeep that was taken for a ride.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In an incident straight out of a Sandalwood flick, a man who had a strange itch for driving a police jeep allegedly drove away with the vehicle from Annigeri station only to surrender to the police later. Till then, he had driven 112 km.

Nagappa Y Hadapad (45) of Annigeri, worked as a driver in a noted logistics company. He has driven many heavy trucks both within the state and neighbouring state too. However, his strange craze to drive a police jeep had remained a dream.

To fulfill his craze, Hadapad was roaming around the police station once in a while and on Tuesday early morning around 3.30 am, he allegedly came to the station, started the jeep with ease as the keys were in the ignition, and steered till Motebennur near Byadgi which is about 112 km from Annigeri, before stopping the vehicle.

Annigeri PSI L K Julakatti was at home after his duty, while two policemen were in station and night duty police were on patrol when the incident took place.

The locals of Motebennur noticed the police vehicle and informed the Byadgi police who came to the spot immediately and detained the man who was at the wheel. They also informed the Annigeri police about the vehicle.

Dharwad SP P Krishnakant said, "There was enough fuel in the vehicle and the man intentionally stopped the vehicle at Motebennur. He did not know why he stole the vehicle and drove it to another place. The investigation is on and a case has been registered against him."

Another officer said, "The man seems to be a person with a mental health disability and it is his first crime. We have registered a theft case under IPC 379 and now the accused is in Dharwad Central Jail."

