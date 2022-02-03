Karnataka govt clears 88 projects, claims will create 10k jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big push to create employment opportunities by attracting investment, the state government cleared 88 industrial projects worth Rs 2,367.99 crore with a potential to create 10,904 jobs.

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani cleared the investment proposals that included seven large and medium-sized industrial projects with an investment of over Rs 50 crore each that are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,237 people.

Another 78 projects with an investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore would provide employment to 7,667 people and three more projects worth Rs 137.15 crore in total were also approved at the meeting, stated a note issued from the minister’s office on Wednesday.

The projects cleared by the government are - Gurudatta Integrated Textile Park Ltd (Rs 357 crore), Spansules Formulations (Rs 96 crore); Rinac India Ltd, Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd, H&V Advanced Materials India Pvt Ltd, A One Textech Pvt Ltd, Texport Industries Pvt Ltd and Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd. On January 6, the SLSWCC meeting had approved 87 industrial projects worth Rs 4,236.26 crore with a potential to generate over 12,000 jobs.