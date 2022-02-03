STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meeting with DKS nothing to do with politics: Anand Singh

Referring to development works at  tourist places, he said it had slowed down due to the pandemic.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh inspects Nandi Hills on Wednesday

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: After eyebrows were raised over Tourism Minister Anand Singh’s recent meeting with KPCC president DK Shivakumar, he came out on Wednesday to “clarify” that  it was a “courtesy call” and that no politics was discussed.

Addressing the media here, Singh said, “It was a casual meeting. It was nothing to do with politics. We discussed other issues.” On speculation about his jumping ship, Anand Singh said former CM B S Yediyurappa had acted on his assurance of carving out the Vijayanagara district and allotted sufficient funds for development works. “There is no question of me joining a different party,” he stressed.

Referring to development works at  tourist places, he said it had slowed down due to the pandemic. More attention will be given to the popular destination Nandi Hills, particularly towards creating more facilities, he said.He pointed out that several development works are already being taken up at Hampi, Halebeedu, Belur, Badami and other places.

When he sought suggestions from media persons, issues such as drinking water facilities and proper restrooms were highlighted.  On the proposed ropeway project and its impact on the local environment, the minister said the work will be taken up keeping all aspects in mind.On a lighter note, Singh recalled that he was visiting Nandi Hills after 30 years, when he was accompanied by his wife. 

Asked about his daughter’s rumoured entry into politics, he said, “She has to learn more. It is very rare that women from my family enter politics.” However, with a smile, he added that a decision will be taken after considering all aspects.

‘Recognition to Hoysala temples matter of pride to K’taka’
Hassan: Expressing happiness over Hoysala temples being sent for nomination for world Heritage Site tag, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said it will be a matter of great pride to Karnataka and especially to the people of Hassan. Gowda has written to PM Narendra Modi and urged him to direct the Archeological Survey of India to consider submitting documents for the Hoysala temples to UNESCO as the main nomination dossier. “Since the Hoysala dossier was submitted as a reserve nomination last year, the document is already with UNESCO and further, preliminary review has already been done and also received good feedback from ASI last year,” he said.

