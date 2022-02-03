STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Playgrounds to be developed in rural areas of Karnataka under MNREGS

This is being done to encourage youths to take up sports, especially in rural areas. Playgrounds will be developed in an area of one to five acres.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:56 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the Union Government has cut back funding for MNREGS by 25 per cent, the Karnataka Government is now taking up work on developing playgrounds in each panchayat under the scheme. This is being done to encourage youths to take up sports, especially in rural areas. Playgrounds will be developed in an area of one to five acres.

So far, road laying, lake and stepwell rejuvenation and such other works were being taken up under the scheme by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department. Now, the RDPR Department and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) have issued a joint circular stating that while drafting the annual projects, gram panchayats can include development of playgrounds with MNREGS funds as well as 2 per cent of DYES funds which is available with the RDPR department.

Playgrounds can be developed in one acre to five acres land, depending on the land available, and this should be maintained by the physical education teachers of local government schools and colleges. The circular mentions 20 points/activities including playground development.

The circular notes that the DYES director and 2-3 coaches might not be able to reach out at the gram panchayat level to train youths in sports and may not be able to attend trimonthly meetings of the gram panchayats. Hence, local organisations identified by DYES can attend the meetings. The panchayats will have to organise various sports events and training in various sports for local youths. Health and other camps can also be organised in association with the National Service Scheme, it added. 

