Yatnal says BSY era over, major changes by Ugadi

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former Union Minister and Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday said the era of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa is over, and there is a need for a second-rung leadership to be nurtured in Karnataka.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of an meeting of the Akhila Bharata Panchamasali Samaja in Belagavi. “Just like Narendra Modi was the only choice for the BJP after Vajpayee, there is a need for such a dynamic leadership in Karnataka, as the Yediyurappa era has ended.

This applies to some senior members of the Cabinet too,” he said, adding that the BJP high command is working to bring the party back to power in 2023 by forming a “good team”. Yatnal said he had expected changes in state politics by Sankranti. “It did not happen, but changes will happen by Ugadi, in a few months,” he added. “I have never sought a ministerial berth. I have faith that the party will give me a big role in the next elections.”

On his meetings with Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Yatnal said, “I met him at his residence for lunch. He visited my home for lunch. He wants to stay in the BJP. We have decided to resolve all minor issues and work together to strengthen the party.” 

