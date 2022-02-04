Confident that Ibrahim will stay in Congress: Tanveer Sait

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress leader and former minister on Thursday said that he will meet disgruntled MLC and former Union minister CM Ibrahim and convince him to stay in the Congress. Ibrahim has announced his decision to quit the Congress after he was not made the Leader of Opposition in the Council. The veteran Minority leader has also said he will resign as MLC on February 14.

Addressing the media, Sait said there is no tradition in the Congress to give plump posts to partymen based on their religion or caste. Sait said he will soon meet Ibrahim and discuss and address the issues raised by him. Sait said people have voted for the Congress all these years based on its programmes and not on religious or caste lines.

When asked about Ibrahim accusing that there is discrepancy in allotment of grants to Minorities, Sait said that the issue could have been addressed while making legislations. He also refuted charges that CLP leader Siddaramaiah did not make any efforts to make Ibrahim the Opposition leader in the Council. He said Congress leaders in the past had convinced Ibrahim to stay in the party when he had decided to quit.