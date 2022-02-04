Congress to focus on membership drive ahead of 2023 Karnataka Assembly poll battle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of a series of elections in Karnataka, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and zilla and taluk panchayat elections and the Assembly polls early next year, the Opposition Congress is focusing on its membership drive.

On the directives from the high command, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is holding a workshop for its leaders, including present and former legislators, district presidents and block Congress presidents from across the state on Friday regarding the digital membership drive.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said state Congress president DK Shivakumar is directly monitoring the membership drive and they have the target of enrolling 50 lakh members by March 31.

“The party has taken the membership drive on war-footing, enrollers are appointed in every booth to register members and training is provided to them,” he said.

The membership drive is part of Congress’ initiative to make from a mass-based party to a cadre-based party.The party had launched the membership drive recently and had given around 70,000 books to its workers to enrol membership, but it has now decided to go on a digital membership drive. The digital membership drive has already started and the party leaders are looking to give more push to it.

‘Don’t comment on BJP internal matters’

HASSAN: Amid murmurs of infighting in the state Congress, KPCC president

DK Shivakumar on Thursday issued a diktat to party legislators and leaders not to comment on the internal matters of the ruling BJP ahead of the long-pending Cabinet expansion. Addressing the media after offering puja at Sri Puradamma temple near Hassan, Shivakumar said, “There is nothing wrong in demanding ministerial posts. Every legislator desires to become a minister.” Meanwhile, he refused to comment on reports of BJP and JDS legislators planning to join the Congress. Shivakumar said he visited the Sri Puradamma temple after a friend requested him to visit the temple as its believed that the Goddess fulfils people’s desires. Earlier, Shivakumar visited Keerthana Rudreshgowda, wife of former MP late YN Rudreshgowda, at Cheekanahalli in Belur taluk.