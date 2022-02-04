Gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools can operate at full capacity in Karnataka from February 5

By Express News Service

After observing the current trend of COVID-19 cases and rate of hospitalisation, the state government has decided that from February 5 (Saturday) full seating capacity will be allowed in gyms, yoga centres, cinema halls and swimming pools. Earlier, these restrictions were brought in place when the third wave began in the last week of December, triggered by the spread of the Omicron variant.

The relaxations were announced after a review meeting held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Sudhakar, Technical Advisory Committee chairman Dr M K Sudarshan and other senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare department.

"In January, the COVID-19 hospitalisation rate was at 5 percent which has now reduced to 2 percent. Losses were incurred by different sectors owing to the restrictions in place. Keeping these in mind, the restrictions on seating capacity have been relaxed by CM Bommai. However, precautionary measures still have to be followed," said Sudhakar.

These include wearing of masks at all times within the cinema hall, which has to be strictly enforced by the staff. Food will not be allowed inside the hall and people may eat outside the hall during the interval. Failure to follow these rules will invite state action. In addition to these, all those entering these spaces must be fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The positivity rate is going down. As fast as the third wave caused a surge in cases, it is also rapidly declining at the same speed," Sudhakar added.