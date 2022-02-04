HDK hints at using regional issues as poll plank for Karnataka Assembly elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has decided to take up regional issues that appeal to people of the state, including the river-linking project mentioned in the recent Union Budget, to improve the party’s prospects in the polls.

“He has been studying the river-linking projects mentioned in the budget to be implemented in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh with irrigation experts to know the impact of the projects on Karnataka. He is likely to take a call on whether to make the river-linking issue party’s poll plank ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections,” a party functionary told TNIE.

After a preliminary meeting with Kannada activists at his farmhouse in Bidadi, Kumaraswamy clarified that he will be convening a meeting next week to discuss issues of the state concerning its ‘land, water and language’.

“Karnataka has been facing step-motherly treatment from successive Central governments. National parties have meted out injustice to the state in all sectors, especially irrigation. I will unite all farmers under a one roof to achieve justice through struggle,” he elaborated. He also hinted through his tweets about raising the issue of loss of jobs for Kannadigas in private and government sectors.