STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt inks MoU with Ather to set up 1,000 fast charging stations in state

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Government and Ather Energy to set up 1,000 fast charging stations for electric two-wheelers across Karnataka.

Published: 04th February 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

MD, CEO, Co-founder, Ather Energy Tarun Mehta greets CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Government and Ather Energy to set up 1,000 fast charging stations for electric two-wheelers across Karnataka. The agreement was signed between Ather Energy and electric supply companies (ESCOMs).

ESCOMs would be the nodal agency to provide all technical support and government agencies will coordinate with ESCOMs to share their available spaces for the charging stations. Ather Energy will provide free charging services for  electric two-wheeler vehicles. 

The MoU was signed by MD, CEO, Co-founder, Ather Energy Tarun Mehta and BESCOM MD Rajendra Cholan in the presence of  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Walked in with an intent to intro us, walked out with a joint MoU committing 1,000 Ather fast chargers across the state. Amazing speed and support from Government to enable this,” Mehta  tweeted.    Bommai said, “Karnataka is committed to doing whatever it takes to enable ease of doing business especially in the sector of clean and sustainable energy...” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Ather electric vehicles
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp