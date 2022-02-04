Karnataka govt inks MoU with Ather to set up 1,000 fast charging stations in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Government and Ather Energy to set up 1,000 fast charging stations for electric two-wheelers across Karnataka. The agreement was signed between Ather Energy and electric supply companies (ESCOMs).

ESCOMs would be the nodal agency to provide all technical support and government agencies will coordinate with ESCOMs to share their available spaces for the charging stations. Ather Energy will provide free charging services for electric two-wheeler vehicles.

The MoU was signed by MD, CEO, Co-founder, Ather Energy Tarun Mehta and BESCOM MD Rajendra Cholan in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Walked in with an intent to intro us, walked out with a joint MoU committing 1,000 Ather fast chargers across the state. Amazing speed and support from Government to enable this,” Mehta tweeted. Bommai said, “Karnataka is committed to doing whatever it takes to enable ease of doing business especially in the sector of clean and sustainable energy...”