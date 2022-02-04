Karnataka HC allows SIT to file report in Ramesh Jarkiholi case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit the final report before the magistrate court in relation to the crime registered by the Cubbon Park police based on the rape complaint filed by the victim of the sex CD scandal allegedly involving former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

“The question of constitution of SIT under the impugned orders and the validity of the agency is to be considered by this court. So far as the permission to submit the investigation report is concerned, we are of prima facie view that once the investigation has been completed and it has been approved by the head of SIT, there is no reason for us to restrain the agency from submitting it before the magistrate court,” Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the victim, submitted that the investigation was done by the SIT which was not constituted by the state government or the court and the entire investigation was done without competence and jurisdiction. It was also submitted that in the special circumstances of the case, the court monitored the investigation and unless and until the question of validity of constituting SIT is determined, the court cannot to SIT to permit submission of the report before the magistrate.

Court drops proceedings against man in video

With a warning to be careful in future, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday dropped the proceedings against Sridhar N Bhatta after he tendered an unconditional apology for appearing semi-naked for 20 minutes on video conference while senior advocate Indira Jaising was arguing on behalf of the victim of sex CD scandal allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi.