Only four berths vacant in Karnataka cabinet, but a long list of aspirants await

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the cabinet reshuffle buzz growing louder around Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai scheduled visit to New Delhi, names of aspirant are doing the rounds. Four berths are vacant, so new faces are likely to be inducted.

If everything goes well, the central leadership could agree to the induction of new ministers to strike a regional balance, as many districts are not represented in Bommai’s cabinet. A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the names of five-time MLA GH Thippareddy (Chitradurga), Poornima Srinivas (Hiriyur), Dattatreya Revoor (Gulbarga Dakshin), M Renukacharya (Honnali), Basanagouda Patil (Vijayapura) and N Mahesh (Kollegal) are ‘on the list of probables’.

While Thippareddy is one of the senior most MLAs under consideration, Poornima, who almost made it last time, could get a look-in. If inducted, Revoor (Kalaburagi), Patil (Vijayapura), Renukacharya (Davanagere) and Mahesh (Chamarajanagar) will ensure representation for their districts. Mahesh had quit the BSP and joined BJP.

Meanwhile, MLC N Ravikumar and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra are also in contention, as both worked for victory of BJP candidates in the bypolls. Though there is a buzz that the party is likely to drop senior ministers KS Eshwarappa and JC Madhuswamy, some leaders are not in favour of such a move as they need senior members in the House to defend the government on many issues.

“If Poornima Srinivas is inducted, Shashikala Jolle is likely to be dropped,” said the leader. There are many ifs and buts as to when the cabinet reshuffle could happen: the State budget is scheduled in March first week, and by the second week of March, election results to five states will be announced. “We are hoping it’ll be after March 10,” sources said.

After Bommai announced he would be visiting Delhi on Monday, many aspirants are also planning to fly out and meet central leaders. Minister B Sriramulu is already in Delhi, CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya and former Union Minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal are also expected to follow suit.