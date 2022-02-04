STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Path-breaking genomics-based joint research by Government Institute (IBAB) and HCG

114 genetic variants associated with oral cancer identified.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what is claimed to be path-breaking research, the city-based government institute in collaboration with HCG has identified 114 genetic variants which cause oral cancer in humans. The study has also revealed key genetic signatures that can predict survival in oral cancer patients with over 90 per cent accuracy.

Informing about this on the occasion of World Cancer Day, at Vidhana Soudha, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Minister for IT/BT and S&T said the research was conducted jointly by IBAB ( Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology)- an institute set up by the Department of IT/BT, GoK- and research doctors from HCG, using the state of the art Genomics facility located at IBAB. He said the study made extensive use of Advanced Machine Learning and Bioinformatics.

“Though oral cancer is one of the most common in the country (40 per cent of all cancer cases), this was the first time such extensive research had been carried out relating to this. The data obtained in the research has been compared with western genetics. The work has already been acknowledged by international bodies like the Royal College of Surgeons of England. The study report has also been published in a highly acclaimed medical journal,” he explained.

According to doctors from HCG, the analysis of mutations gave out a list of unique genes associated with 114 novel variants, of which 35 were oncogenes, 11 were tumor suppressors and two were DNA damage repair genes. This finding can guide doctors towards cell-targeted personalised treatment.

The researchers have identified novel mutations in the IRAK1 gene, which would pave the way to provide target-directed treatment without affecting the healthy cells in the body. In this regard, we intend to collaborate with pharma companies.

Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Center for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Center said, “This extensive research would not have been possible by private hospital alone without government’s cooperation. The GoK facilitated the clinicians and researchers to work on a common platform.”

Currently, even after the best treatment, oral cancer is found to recur in up 50 per cent of cases. But the present research would make it possible to provide treatment in an effective way such that the disease does not recur and enables precise treatment with improved quality of life, Prof. Vibha Choudhary, IBAB, pointed out.

Dr Anand Subhash, Head Neck Surgical Oncologist, HCG, Dr Sateesh Kunigal, Genetic expert, HCG, Balasubramanyam, Consultant, Dr Sagar, HCG, Dr Krupalini, GM, Department of IT/BT were also present.

