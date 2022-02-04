STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swede who left India as a three-year-old on a social media hunt for his parents in Karnataka

Pantu Johan Palmkvist was adopted by a Swedish couple in the 1980s and they took him to Sweden from India.

Published: 04th February 2022 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 10:29 PM

Pantu Johan Palmkvist

Pantu Johan Palmkvist. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Pantu, a Swede, is searching for his relatives, via social media, in the Indian city of Dharwad where he was born. This despite him not knowing anything about his family members - not even their names - 40 years after he left them behind as a three-year-old.

Pantu Johan Palmkvist was adopted by a Swedish couple in the 1980s and they took him to Sweden from India. Pantu does not even know what he was called in Dharwad. He just knows that he was addressed as Pantu... Or was it Puttu (little boy)?

He remembers his days in Dharwad, the face of his mother, and him walking with her and with an old man, playing with buffalos and drinking milk, and the day he was crying at the Dharwad police station after the cops found him all alone in the market area. He doesn't know whether his parents lost him or abandoned him.

After he was legally adopted, he moved to Sweden and completed his education in pedagogy before working to help and support children and teenagers even outside the school. He also worked in the retail world. Throughout his four-decade long journey in Sweden, his yearning to locate his family in India remained.

Karnataka sore with startup ranking, asserts Bengaluru's still numero uno

He said he had planned to come to Dharwad earlier, but did not have the money to fulfil his dream. "I searched my name and its meaning on the internet, even searched for the people of the same surname in Dharwad too, but couldn't find them. Now, I am on leave. So, I am trying to find my relatives with the help of social media," he told The New Indian Express.

"I want to see my biological mother and relatives in Dharwad. I don't have any other documents to find my relatives except my old photo. I have scars on my back, my ears are pierced too," he said.

Soon after he posted his story on social media, many Indians shared it. The Dharwad district administration and police are being tagged by these people to help Pantu locate his relatives in Dharwad.

The Dharwad Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant said they also got letters. He said his team will try and find out how many police stations were there in Dharwad in the 1980s and he will coordinate with the Hubballi-Dharwad police commissionerate to get the details of missing children then.

With all of them pitching in, Pantu remains firm in his belief that he will see his biological mother and his relatives.

