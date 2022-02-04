Women over 30 must get checked for cancer every five years, urges Karnataka Health Minister

By Express News Service

A week-long cancer awareness and medical check-up campaign was launched throughout Karnataka by CM Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Sudhakar on Friday. It will be held at district and taluk hospitals, as well as CHCs and PHCs, by the Health and Medical Education department along with Kidwai Hospital and private hospitals.

Sudhakar urged all women above 30 years to get themselves screened for cancer. "Women above 30 years must be aware of uterus and breast cancer, which account for 30-40% cancer deaths among them. Women must get checked for cancer at least once every five years. Lung cancer and oral cancer are predominant among men due to smoking and tobacco. People must stay away from these and cultivate a healthy lifestyle," Sudhakar said.

As per WHO, cancer is increasing in countries where illiteracy and poverty are high. Hence the state has launched awareness and screening camps in slum areas.

He informed that all district hospitals have cancer diagnosis centres. This has been extended to taluk hospitals also. The state intends to make this facility available at Community Health Centres soon. Cancer hospitals have been established at Mysuru and Tumkur and the government will soon start a dedicated cancer hospital in Hubballi.

CM Bommai said cancer drugs will be made available in Jan Aushadhi Kendras for poor people and that he has instructed officials to start breast cancer screening programmes specifically.

"Cancer doesn't mean death. There are medicines and technology available to treat it. Lives can be saved if the disease is detected and treated early," Bommai said.

Around 1 crore people across the world die of cancer every year. In India, about 12-13 lakh people and in Karnataka about 20,000 to 25,000 people are detected with cancer every year, Sudhakar stated.