Karnataka HC to place Ambedkar portrait at official functions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday resolved to place the portrait of Bharata Rathna Dr BR Ambedkar, Architect of Constitution of India, in all official functions of the Courts, such as Republic Day on 26th January, Independence Day on 15th August and Constitution Day on 26th November in the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench at Bengaluru, Benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi and also in District and Taluka Courts in the State.

According to the circular issued by the Registrar General TG Shivashankaregowda, a decision was taken to that effect in the Full Court meeting held on Friday.

In view of this, the Registrar General Shivadhankaregowda directed the Additional Registrar Generals, at Dharwad and Kalaburagi Benches and all the concerned Unit Heads of the District Judiciary to instruct all the Courts coming under their jurisdiction to take necessary action accordingly, to place the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar, on Republic Day on 26th January, Independence Day on 15th August and Constitution Day on 26th November, henceforth.

It may be noted that the Principal District and Sessions Judge Mallikarjun Gouda, Raichur, clarified over the recent protests that a false campaign was made against him that he is insisted to remove the portrait of Ambedkar from the dais if he wanted to hoist the flag during the Republic Day celebrations.

Dismissing the allegations that he had got a portrait of Ambedkar removed, Gouda clarified that he had informed some advocates, who demanded to place the portrait of Ambedkar beside that of Mahatma Gandhi, that the government order was before the Full Court and wait till the decision was made on the issue and requested them not to force him to place the portrait. And later he hoisted the national flag, he reacted to the protests, while clarifying that he has great respect for the architect of the constitution and no question of disrespect.