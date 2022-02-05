STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who filed police complaint after wife goes missing finds she's a minor, booked under POCSO

He was reportedly persuaded by a woman from North Karnataka region to marry her daughter as she was struggling to look after her family since she was a widow

Published: 05th February 2022 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:42 PM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A man from Udupi in his 30s has been booked for marrying a minor girl in June last year.

The man who worked as a priest in a temple in Brahmavara was searching for a girl to get married. Soon, he was reportedly persuaded by a woman from North Karnataka region to marry her daughter as she was struggling to look after her family since she was a widow.

The man was made to believe by the mother of the girl that her daughter was 24 and the marriage took place. However, after a gap of nearly five months, the newly married girl went back to her native village in North Karnataka without informing her mother and husband.

The man who was anxious then filed a missing complaint at Udupi women police station and pleaded before them to trace his wife.

After a strenuous search by the police, the girl was traced to be with another man of her native village with whom she had developed an affair. Police then booked the man under sections of the POCSO Act.

Back in Udupi, the priest has been also booked under POCSO Act as he had married a minor girl. The mother of the girl has been booked for pressurising her daughter into a child marriage. The police booked her under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

TAGS
Child marriage POCSO Udupi
