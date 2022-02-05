Quality medicines should be available at low prices: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Addressing a review meeting of health and medical education departments, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that patients should get quality medicines at minimum price in government hospitals, and distribution of medicines should be decentralised.

“Stock and account records should be digitised. Quality of medicines purchased should be confirmed. Medicines should be procured directly from the manufacturers after comparing their prices in neighbouring states,” Bommai said, adding that drug outlets should be present in local areas and all medicines must be available.

He also asked officials to formulate an integrated nutrition programme to improve mother and child health within a year, and pointed out that more focus is needed at the taluk and districts. “Get the necessary funds to improve nutrition level and bring a significant change in this regard within a year,” he said.

Bommai instructed the setting up of new Primary Health Centres in districts where they are needed, and also emphasised the need for setting up dialysis centres in PPP model in the districts. He told medical education officials to write to the National Medical Council to make one-year internship compulsory for medical students in government colleges. “Relieve district medical officers from administrative work of hospitals and appoint KAS officers for that purpose,” he said.