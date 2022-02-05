STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Quality medicines should be available at low prices: Bommai

He also asked officials to formulate an integrated nutrition programme to improve mother and child health within a year, and pointed out that more focus is needed at the taluk and districts.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Addressing a review meeting of health and medical education departments, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that patients should get quality medicines at minimum price in government hospitals, and distribution of medicines should be decentralised.

“Stock and account records should be digitised. Quality of medicines purchased should be confirmed. Medicines should be procured directly from the manufacturers after comparing their prices in neighbouring states,” Bommai said, adding that drug outlets should be present in local areas and all medicines must be available.

He also asked officials to formulate an integrated nutrition programme to improve mother and child health within a year, and pointed out that more focus is needed at the taluk and districts. “Get the necessary funds to improve nutrition level and bring a significant change in this regard within a year,” he said.

Bommai instructed the setting up of new Primary Health Centres in districts where they are needed, and also emphasised the need for setting up dialysis centres in PPP model in the districts. He told medical education officials to write to the National Medical Council to make one-year internship compulsory for medical students in government colleges. “Relieve district medical officers from administrative work of hospitals and appoint KAS officers for that purpose,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp