Separate Congress manifesto for coastal Karnataka, Malnad: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress in Karnataka seems to have started work on its manifesto for the Assembly elections in the state that are 14 months away. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Friday said they will come out with a separate manifesto for coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions focusing on creating employment opportunities for local people to stop migration to other states.

“We have asked some people to start work on it. The focus will be more on creating employment opportunities for our youth. We have everything in the state and people from here do not have to migrate to other states looking for work,” Shivakumar said while addressing party workers from Uttara Kannada district.

The Kanakapura MLA explained that during his recent visit to Goa for campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections, many people from Karnataka who have migrated to that state informed him that they would rather prefer to stay and work in Karnataka if they get an opportunity to do so.