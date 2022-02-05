Shivamogga: Man steals phone from girl looking for internet connectivity

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: While lack of toilets in rural areas is risking the lives and dignity of women in many parts of the State, in the Malnad region women are facing a different problem. Lack of internet connectivity is forcing young women to go out of their houses in search of internet network for studying, putting them in danger.

In an incident at Maralagodu village near Tumari in Kargal police station limits on Friday, a biker allegedly snatched away a mobile phone from a young woman when she went out to get internet connectivity for studying. He fled the spot when villagers started gathering. Kargal police confirmed the incident and said an FIR is being registered.

Activist GT Satyanarayana Karur said Maralagodu is a remote village. “A young girl was looking for a spot to get access to the internet as the village lacks proper net connection. A man on his bike, on the pretext of enquiring about the route, snatched the phone away from her. Passersby alerted other villagers immediately after the incident. The man made away, leaving his bike before boarding a ferry,” he said. The police arrived at the spot and seized the vehicle.

Satyanarayana said the village lacks connectivity as there are no mobile towers. “Who will take responsibility if the dignity and life of rural women are harmed? The government should provide proper internet connectivity. After this incident, village girls say they are apprehensive now,” he said.