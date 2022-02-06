Bommai to launch martial arts training for female students on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 1.8 lakh girls studying in residential schools and colleges run by the department of social welfare will get martial arts training for self-defence and the initiative will be inaugurated by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

In more than 1,700 residential schools and hostels run by the social welfare department including backward class commission across the state, girls will be trained by experts at their schools and the course will be called ‘Obavva’ self-defence training. “We want our girls to be as strong and confident as Onake Obavva,” social welfare minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

According to him, they have informally started karate classes at a few places, but it will be officially launched on Sunday. We have given karate uniforms to the girls studying post-matric. “If they learn at least for two to three years, they will have self-confidence,” he said.

Speaking about instructors, the minister said that they have outsourced black-belt women instructors. “We have got them in most of the places and wherever they are unavailable, women experts will train them. The duration of the classes will be one hour each, twice a week, he added,” he added.