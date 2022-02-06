CM Ibrahim trains guns on DK Shivakumar

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC CM Ibrahim, who is touted to take over as the state JDS president in a fortnight or so, has launched an attack targeting KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Ibrahim has been upset that he lost the Leader of the Opposition post in the Legislative Council to B K Hariprasad.

He blamed Shivakumar for it, while going soft on Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah. When the latter had left the JDS and formed the AHINDA platform, Ibrahim had followed him and also joined the Congress. He had attacked the JDS during the 2013 Assembly polls for “betraying” Siddaramaiah.

Ibrahim, who had planned to resign as MLC on February 14, has reportedly changed his mind. As his resignation will give an edge to the Bommai-led BJP government to pass the anti-conversion Bill in the Upper House, Ibrahim is not ready to take the blame for it. So, he may take a call depending on the government’s move, sources told TNSE.