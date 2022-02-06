STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM Ibrahim trains guns on DK Shivakumar

Congress MLC C M Ibrahim, who is touted to take over as the state JDS president in a fortnight or so, has launched an attack targeting KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

Published: 06th February 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and MLC  CM Ibrahim addresses the media in Mysuru on Wednesday | UDAYASHANKAR S

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC CM Ibrahim, who is touted to take over as the state JDS president in a fortnight or so, has launched an attack targeting KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Ibrahim has been upset that he lost the Leader of the Opposition post in the Legislative Council to B K Hariprasad.

He blamed Shivakumar for it, while going soft on Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah. When the latter had left the JDS and formed the AHINDA platform, Ibrahim had followed him and also joined the Congress. He had attacked the JDS during the 2013 Assembly polls for “betraying” Siddaramaiah.

Ibrahim, who had planned to resign as MLC  on February 14, has reportedly changed his mind. As his resignation will give an edge to the  Bommai-led BJP government to pass the anti-conversion Bill in the Upper House, Ibrahim is not ready to take the blame for it. So, he may take a call depending on the government’s move, sources told TNSE. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress CM Ibrahim DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp