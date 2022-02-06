MLA Kaneez Fatima dares people to stop her from wearing hijab in Assembly   

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at forces that are bent upon preventing students from wearing hijab (headscarf) in areas of Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the state for the past few weeks, MLA Kaneez Fatima has dared the people to stop her to stop from wearing hijab inside the state assembly.

Incidents like preventing people from wearing hijabs and several other similar communal things are taking place only after the "new BJP'' has taken over the seat of power in the state, she said pointing out that such incidents against a community and its practices never took place during the term of BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister.

"You all know that I too wear a hijab and sit in the state assembly. If somebody has guts, let them stop me and show it. Those who want to wear hijab or burkha will continue to wear it and it's our right to wear this outfit. Wearing a hijab is our culture and nobody has the right to prevent us from it. We are ready to go to any extent to protect our rights to wear our traditional attire," she said during a protest in Kalaburgi on Saturday.

While assuring her support to students who are wearing hijab or burkha, she said, she would ensure justice to the people who were being prevented from practising their rights to wear their traditional garments.

"We are an independent nation and the country's constitution has given us the rights to practice our culture and tradition. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has given the people the right to wear the dresses of their choice and nobody can stop us from it,'' she added.

Recalling several incidents taking place in the state in the name of religion, she said, such incidents were taking place only in recent times.

In protest against it, she said, her team of activists would meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and all other authorities to fight out injustice. The protest had been launched by a large number of Muslims and non-muslims against the attempts of sections that are attempting to stop people from wearing scarfs, she added.