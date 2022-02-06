STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Students at Honnali college demand ban of burqa in classrooms

Principal warned of informing the police if students take part in burqa or hijab or saffron shawl issue. Meanwhile, the college authorities have approached the collegiate education seeking their help

Published: 06th February 2022 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab, Burqah, Islam women

Representational Photo.

By G Subash Chandra / ENS
Express News Service

HONNALI (KARNATAKA): At a time when there is a war over the wearing of hijab and saffron shawl present in the state, a section of college students at Honnali government first-grade submitted a memorandum to the principal of the college requesting them not to allow the girls wearing burqa inside the college.

Student Rohan along with five other students submitted a memorandum signed by fifty other students, have requested the college authorities to ban the usage of burqa inside the classroom.

They said, "Let the Muslim girls come to college wearing any of their religious dress, however, while sitting in college they should remove burqa and be like other girls in their classroom, the students belonging to Hindu community also said that if the principal fails to take action in this regard they will also wear saffron shawls and come to classes from Monday onwards."

Speaking to TNIE, the principal of the college Basappa H Ettinahalli said, "We don't have any particular uniform and there is no particular direction on wearing the uniform, the students should study well by sitting peacefully in the classrooms."

He also warned of informing the police if students take part in burqa or hijab or saffron shawl issue. Along with this, the college authorities have approached the collegiate education requesting them to give directions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab Saffron Shawl Honnali Burka
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp