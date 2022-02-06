Students at Honnali college demand ban of burqa in classrooms

Express News Service

HONNALI (KARNATAKA): At a time when there is a war over the wearing of hijab and saffron shawl present in the state, a section of college students at Honnali government first-grade submitted a memorandum to the principal of the college requesting them not to allow the girls wearing burqa inside the college.

Student Rohan along with five other students submitted a memorandum signed by fifty other students, have requested the college authorities to ban the usage of burqa inside the classroom.

They said, "Let the Muslim girls come to college wearing any of their religious dress, however, while sitting in college they should remove burqa and be like other girls in their classroom, the students belonging to Hindu community also said that if the principal fails to take action in this regard they will also wear saffron shawls and come to classes from Monday onwards."

Speaking to TNIE, the principal of the college Basappa H Ettinahalli said, "We don't have any particular uniform and there is no particular direction on wearing the uniform, the students should study well by sitting peacefully in the classrooms."

He also warned of informing the police if students take part in burqa or hijab or saffron shawl issue. Along with this, the college authorities have approached the collegiate education requesting them to give directions.