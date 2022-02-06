Vijayapura second in Karnataka to clock 100 per cent Covid vaccination

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The district became only one in North Karnataka and second in the State to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in both the doses against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the state health bulletin, “The district health authorities have administered first dose of vaccine to over 17.04 lakh people against the target of 16.34 lakh. With this, the first dose of vaccination rate stands at 105 per cent. With regard to the second dose, the district has vaccinated overall 16.34 lakh people, achieving 100 percent.”

“Bengaluru Rural is the only other district in the State to have achieved 100 per cent vaccination. However, over 12 districts have jabbed over 90 per cent of the eligible people with both the doses. The state vaccination rate for first dose stands at 101 per cent and for second dose at 88 per cent,” as per the bulletin.

The Covid vaccination drive kick-started in the district in January, 2021.

According to previous population census held in 2011, the district administration had set a target of inoculating 16.34 lakh people. However, at present 17.54 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose.

The district administration paced up the second dose vaccination after the vaccination mela launched on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 16, 2021.

The district managed to achieve 100 per cent vaccination with both doses in just over one year.

DC P Sunil Kumar said “With the efforts of health personnel, Asha workers and staff of other departments, the district administration has achieved cent per cent target of vaccination with both doses to all the eligible people in the district. ”

