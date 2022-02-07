35 succumb to COVID in a week in Karnataka's Mysuru

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Although COVID cases have declined in Mysuru, a spike in fatalities has worried people in the district as 35 COVID deaths were reported in a week (February 1 to 6). The daily case tally which was around 3,500 to 4,000 cases earlier has come down to less than a thousand cases, bringing some respite.

According to the district health bulletin, of the 35 who have succumbed to the virus, nearly half of them are above 75 years while a few below 40 years including a 12-year-old and a 35-year-old have succumbed to coronavirus. A person who died in a road accident due to head injury, tested positive and it was counted among COVID deaths.

While most of the deaths were attributed to refractory hypoxia, septic shock, COVID bronchopneumonia and severe COVID infection, nearly 80 percent of them had co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney or liver ailment.

"Though the COVID deaths have been high over the last one week, it is less than 1 percent. There have been more than 3,700 cases in a week of which 35 have succumbed to COVID and the fatality rate is nearly 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, a few who were unvaccinated were also in ICU and lack of vaccination and late admission to hospital contributed to the death of those with comorbidities," said a senior health official.