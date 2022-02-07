Active COVID-19 cases fall below one-lakh mark in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-nine days after the daily COVID-19 caseload crossed the 10,000-mark in Karnataka, the rapidly declining third wave of the pandemic saw daily cases fall below the mark again on Sunday. Also, the number of active cases too fell below the 1-lakh mark.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 8,425 new cases, while the positivity rate, which had spiralled upwards each day January 11, on Sunday stood constant at 6.21 per cent.

However, active cases dropped from 1,09,203 on Saturday to 97,781 on Sunday with 19,800 patients getting out of the COVID's grip. The mortality rate dropped to 1 per cent, even as the day saw 47 fatalities.The state’s active caseload has been dropping by huge percentage margins since January 27.