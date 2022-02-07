STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Active COVID-19 cases fall below one-lakh mark in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 8,425 new cases, while the positivity rate, which had spiralled upwards each day January 11, on Sunday stood constant at 6.21 per cent.

Published: 07th February 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Covid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-nine days after the daily COVID-19 caseload crossed the 10,000-mark in Karnataka, the rapidly declining third wave of the pandemic saw daily cases fall below the mark again on Sunday. Also, the number of active cases too fell below the 1-lakh mark.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 8,425 new cases, while the positivity rate, which had spiralled upwards each day January 11, on Sunday stood constant at 6.21 per cent. 

However, active cases dropped from 1,09,203 on Saturday to 97,781 on Sunday with 19,800 patients getting out of the COVID's grip. The mortality rate dropped to 1 per cent, even as the day saw 47 fatalities.The state’s active caseload has been dropping by huge percentage margins since January 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Karnataka COVID
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp