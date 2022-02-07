STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM Karnataka president Usmangani Humanabad held three weeks after complaint

Hindu Jagarana Vedike members had filed the complaint against Usmangani for making statements against Hindu mothers and practices at a private function at Ilkal on January 14. 

AIMIM Karnataka chief Usmangani Ibrahimsab Humnabad

AIMIM Karnataka chief Usmangani Ibrahimsab Humnabad (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: After three weeks of a complaint over objectionable statements, the Ilkal Town police arrested All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Usmangani Humanabad late on Saturday night. Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) members had filed the complaint against Usmangani for making statements against Hindu mothers and practices at a private function at Ilkal on January 14. 

On a tipoff, the police nabbed him from an undisclosed location. "Usmangani, however, has already managed to get an anticipatory bail in this case," sources said.

SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, "Usmangani was produced before the tahsildar and sent to judicial custody till February 9. Though he has got bail, we have taken him into custody under Section 10 of CrPC. If he is released immediately there are high chances of him provoking a section of people."
 

