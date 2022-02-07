Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugrates self-defence classes for girls in state boarding schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girl students of all schools and colleges in the state will soon be given training in self-defence, announced CM Basavaraj Bommai here on Sunday.

Launching the "Obavva Art of Self Defence Training" for girl students studying in boarding schools run by the Social Welfare Department, at an event organised in Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said over 50,000 girl students staying at Backward Classes and Social Welfare Department hostels will be trained in self-defence in the first phase.

He instructed the Home Department to use Police Training Schools to train women in self-defence. "Many laws have been passed, programmes formulated and funds released to prevent atrocities against women. But there is a need to train them in self-defence too. Rogue elements can be taught a lesson if they have self-defence skills," he said.

"Good programmes aimed at protection of girls in boarding schools have been launched. All these programmes will be integrated and held throughout the year," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai explained.

The programme, named after Onake Obavva, pays homage to a woman warrior who killed intruders of the then Hyder Ali army at Madakarinayakana Kote fort in Chitradurga. Karnataka is proud of its legacy of such courageous women, including Kittur Rani Chennamma, Belavadi Mallamma among others, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government will induct 7,500 more NCC cadets annually with an allocation of Rs 1,200 per cadet and 75 more NCC units would be started in schools and colleges. NCC cadet strength in the state will be increased to over 50,000 by 2023.

A special programme is being formulated to impart self-defence training on par with military training for NCC girl cadets, the chief minister said.