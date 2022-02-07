STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugrates self-defence classes for girls in state boarding schools

CM Basavaraj Bommai instructed the Home Department to use Police Training Schools to train women in self-defence.

Published: 07th February 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karate

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girl students of all schools and colleges in the state will soon be given training in self-defence, announced CM Basavaraj Bommai here on Sunday.

Launching the "Obavva Art of Self Defence Training" for girl students studying in boarding schools run by the Social Welfare Department, at an event organised in Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said over 50,000 girl students staying at Backward Classes and Social Welfare Department hostels will be trained in self-defence in the first phase.

He instructed the Home Department to use Police Training Schools to train women in self-defence. "Many laws have been passed, programmes formulated and funds released to prevent atrocities against women. But there is a need to train them in self-defence too. Rogue elements can be taught a lesson if they have self-defence skills," he said.

"Good programmes aimed at protection of girls in boarding schools have been launched. All these programmes will be integrated and held throughout the year," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai explained.

The programme, named after Onake Obavva, pays homage to a woman warrior who killed intruders of the then Hyder Ali army at Madakarinayakana Kote fort in Chitradurga. Karnataka is proud of its legacy of such courageous women, including  Kittur Rani Chennamma, Belavadi Mallamma among others, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government will induct 7,500 more NCC cadets annually with an allocation of Rs 1,200 per cadet and 75 more NCC units would be started in schools and colleges. NCC cadet strength in the state will be increased to over 50,000 by 2023.

A special programme is being formulated to impart self-defence training on par with military training for NCC girl cadets, the chief minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Obavva Art of Self Defence Training Basavaraj Bommai Self defence Onake Obavva Karnataka
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp