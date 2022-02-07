Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to discuss Union Budget, cabinet with leaders in Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to call on her as part of his New Delhi visit on Monday.Bommai revealed that he had sought an appointment with the party top brass and is likely to discuss expansion of his cabinet. Well ahead of his visit, some aspirants had already visited New Delhi and met central leaders to lobby for berths.

He intends to discuss his maiden budget, which he is slated to be presented in the first week of March, and the financial situation including the state's GST compensation, among other issues. "I will also meet the legal counsel representing the state in inter-state water disputes. A few important decisions will be taken on future course of action. I have sought an appointment with the Finance Minister," Bommai told reporters here on Sunday.

The meeting acquires significance in the wake of Sitharaman’s budget giving the green signal for the river-linking project. Bommai may also seek the Centre’s support for implementation of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, say political analysts.He is also likely to thank the Centre for allocating more funds for railway projects in Karnataka, and increase in the outlay of financial assistance to states.

Meanwhile,Primary Education Minister Nagesh said that the issue of Cabinet expansioon was being discussed only in the media and not in the BJP or the government. Speaking to the media in Mysuru, he said that Bommai and the party high command will take a decision on it.

He said that Bommai has left for New Delhi to meet Union Ministers, state MPs and party leaders ahead of the state budget. "It is a convention to meet state MPs and Union Ministers ahead of the state budget. There is no need to give Bommai’s visit to Delhi a different colour," Nagesh added.