Karnataka Lokayukta puts up details of reports pending action against errant officials

Published: 07th February 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta, on its upgraded website, has put up details of reports in which the competent authority has failed to take action against erring public servants for more than four months.

The list contains reports pending since 2017, and also statistics on disposal of complaints, departmental inquiries, miscellaneous petitions and reports sent under Section 12(1), Section 12(3) and Section 12(4) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.  

Statistics, recommendations and inquiry reports sent to the competent authority under Rule 14-A (2)(d) of 
the Karnataka Civil Services Rules, in which the disciplinary authority has not taken action for more than four months and statistics and reports sent to the Governor under Section 12(5) of the Act too have been provided on the website.

It is for the first time that the corruption watchdog has hosted all relevant data to provide timely information to the public.

On the website (https://lokayukta.kar.nic.in/), the procedure for filing complaints against government and public servants, downloading the complaint format in both Kannada and English, and online display board on departmental inquiries that enables parties and witnesses to appear before inquiry officers at appropriate time, have been provided.  

The website also contains details of cases pending trial before special courts since 2006, in which chargesheets were filed by the Lokayukta police in both raid and trap cases. The cases include those against former chief ministers, applications pending before the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and writ petitions and appeals pending before Karnataka High Court.

Details of suo motu cases registered by the Lokayukta and Upalokayuktas and orders passed in public interest cases too are provided.

