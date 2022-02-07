STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pastor booked in Karnataka for allegedly attempting to convert family to Christianity

When the couple took the toddler who is suffering from stomach pain and breathing difficulties to the house, Madhu allegedly told them to convert to Christianity to solve their problems

Published: 07th February 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The police stated in a release on Monday that Madhu (34), a resident of Kashipura, allegedly tried to convert the family (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police have registered a case against a pastor for allegedly attempting to convert a mason's family to Christianity. The police stated in a release on Monday that Madhu (34), a resident of Kashipura, allegedly tried to convert the family of three members.

The 29-year-old mason stated in his complaint to Vinoba Nagar police on Monday that he is living with his wife and three-year-old son. The toddler has been suffering from stomach pain and breathing problems for the last three months. Even though treatment was given at private and government hospitals and herbal medicine was also given, he was not cured.

A relative of the complainant suggested that he meet the pastor, Madhu. She asked him to come to her house where Madhu comes every Sunday to offer prayer. When the couple took the toddler to the house, Madhu allegedly told them to convert to Christianity as their problems will be solved. Madhu also asked the complainant to come to offer prayer every Sunday and gave them some religious books related to Christianity. He also asked them to remove the portraits of Hindu gods from the house.

The mason approached the police and lodged a case against the pastor. The police booked the case under IPC section 417 (cheating) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp