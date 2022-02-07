Pastor booked in Karnataka for allegedly attempting to convert family to Christianity

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police have registered a case against a pastor for allegedly attempting to convert a mason's family to Christianity. The police stated in a release on Monday that Madhu (34), a resident of Kashipura, allegedly tried to convert the family of three members.

The 29-year-old mason stated in his complaint to Vinoba Nagar police on Monday that he is living with his wife and three-year-old son. The toddler has been suffering from stomach pain and breathing problems for the last three months. Even though treatment was given at private and government hospitals and herbal medicine was also given, he was not cured.

A relative of the complainant suggested that he meet the pastor, Madhu. She asked him to come to her house where Madhu comes every Sunday to offer prayer. When the couple took the toddler to the house, Madhu allegedly told them to convert to Christianity as their problems will be solved. Madhu also asked the complainant to come to offer prayer every Sunday and gave them some religious books related to Christianity. He also asked them to remove the portraits of Hindu gods from the house.

The mason approached the police and lodged a case against the pastor. The police booked the case under IPC section 417 (cheating) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).