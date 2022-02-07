RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai condoles death of legendary singer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his grief at the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In his condolence message, Bommai said Lata Mangeshkar enriched the world of music beyond the limits of time. Her rendition of 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' is as immortal as the Himalayas, he added.

Karnataka joins the rest of the nation in mourning an institution called Lataji whose voice has been rendered immortal with her countless matchless melodies.#LataMangeshkar

"Karnataka joins the rest of the nation in mourning an institution called Lataji whose voice has been rendered immortal with her countless matchless melodies. I spoke to Usha Mangeshkar ji. I expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of her sister and India’s greatest musical legend #LataDidi," the CM tweeted.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said that she has rendered Kannada songs too and she has a Kannada connect. "Her songs are immensely popular. Her death has plunged us in sorrow. It is sad that the ‘Nightingale of India' has stopped singing. I and our generation grew up listening to her songs. Lata Mangeshkar will remain in our hearts as long as there is music and singing in this world. She will live on eternally," he recalled.

Bommai also spoke to Lata Mangeshkar's sister and singer Asha Bhosle. Bommai consoled Asha and said the death of the 'Nightingale of India' is an immense loss for the world of music. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and many senior leaders from Karnataka joined Bommai to condole the demise of the legendary singer.

State mourning

Karnataka government has announced state mourning of two days as a mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar. There would be no public recreational programmes and the National Flag will fly half-mast.