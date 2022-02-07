Three including prime accused arrested in Karnataka crypto trader abduction case

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi police arrested the three prime accused in connection with the kidnapping of cryptocurrency trader Ravikiran Bhat, said Belagavi City Police Commissioner Dr Boralingayya.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Commissioner said, "Ravikiran Bhat had lodged a complaint with th APMC police station in Belagavi, claiming that he was kidnapped, harassed and subjected to torture for money."

"Acting on the complaint, the police had initially arrested eight suspects and interrogated them. The other three prime accused in this case, who went underground, have now been arrested. Police are still on the lookout for another accused Yunis Khaji, a native of Belagavi," he said.

"With this, the total number of accused in this case now has risen to 11. Shahanwaj, Chaman Shaikh, and Ajju Chaman Shaikh of Sangli have now been arrested. These suspects, who kidnapped Bhat, had demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore from his family," he added.