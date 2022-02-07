Woman, four children found murdered near Karnataka's KRS dam

By Express News Service

MYSURU/MANDYA: In a shocker, a woman and four children were found murdered at KRS village in Mandya district just a few kilometres away from the KRS dam, on Sunday. Lakshmi (32), her children Raj (12), Komal (7) and Kunal (4), and Govinda (8), the son of a relative, were lying in a pool of blood at a house on Bazar Lane of the village.

The neighbours knocked on the door of the house around 8.30 am as no one had come out. "Lakshmi is normally up by 5 am and children come out to play every morning. As we didn’t find any of them, a neighbour tried to check on them and found them murdered," a neighbour said.

Laskhmi's husband Gangaram, who trades in garment and plastic items, was not at home at the time of the incident. He normally goes out of the state to source goods, villagers said.The police arrived with the dog squad, forensic and fingerprint experts to screen the spot.

IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, Mandya SP N Yatish, DSP SN Sandesh Kumar and others camped at the village to get more details. A police source said that they suspect the case to be murders for gain as gold ornaments and jewellery are missing from the almirah.

