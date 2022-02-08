Anganwadi workers worried as egg prices rise

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the price of eggs breaching the Rs 5 mark, even crossing Rs 6 in some places, anganwadi workers are in a quandary. Eggs are provided at anganwadis and schools as a nutritional supplement with midday meals.

Anganwadi workers are upset that they have been repeatedly asking the government to look into the price issue, but nothing has been done so far. Some even claimed that they are paying the difference from their pockets while some others are forgoing the responsibility of supplying eggs to children.

Karnataka State Samyukta Anganwadi Workers’ Association president K Somashekar told TNIE, “There have been cases when people have suspected that anganwadi workers are taking away eggs meant for children. They do not understand these issues.”

When contacted, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar told TNIE, “I am aware of this problem. It was brought to my notice a couple of days ago. I have consulted experts on this and ordered that eggs for distribution be procured locally. The department will call for tenders at the taluk level to procure eggs locally at competitive prices and also keeping in mind that egg is a perishable commodity.”