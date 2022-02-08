STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As hijab row spreads across Karnataka, Bommai meets Amit Shah

As the hijab row raged across the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in New Delhi, met Union Home Minister on Monday evening.

Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves on campuses, in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the hijab row raged across the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in New Delhi, met Union Home Minister on Monday evening. Sources said that during the meeting that lasted about 15 minutes, the hijab row and much-talked-about ministry expansion may have also come up for discussion.

Bommai requested people of the state to maintain harmony and appealed to them to wait for directions from the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a petition on the issue on Tuesday. The petition has been filed by a student of the Government Pre-University Women’s College in Udupi, questioning the ban on headscarves inside classrooms.

Bommai said that students from schools and pre-university colleges should wear uniforms as specified under the Karnataka Education Act. The government invoked the Act on Saturday, saying the education department and managements of private institutions will prescribe uniforms.

The controversy over banning hijabs, which started at the Government Pre-University Women’s College in Udupi, has now spread to Bengaluru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Kolar, Shivamogga and Mysuru with students protesting for and against the ban. Adding to the controversy, a Government PU college in Kundapur allowed students wearing hijab on the campus, but made them sit in a separate classroom. 

Minister suspects ‘unseen force’ behind controversy

BENGALURU: As the internet roared with disapproval, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Breaking news from Karnataka, or heart-breaking news? Since when is religious segregation permitted in our country for secular activities like general education?

Does this college have no copy of the Constitution?” But Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected an ‘unseen force’ behind the hijab controversy, and said the police department is already conducting an inquiry to trace the culprits. Amid all the brouhaha, the real issue of students losing out on education has been ignored, lamented experts.

Forum hits out 
The National Federation of Indian Women has condemned the State Government for preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab. 

