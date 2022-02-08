Exams to continue as scheduled though schools, colleges shut for three days in Karnataka

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the college managements' decision disallowing girl students wearing hijab from attending classes, has adjourned the hearing

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

This was clarified by Karnataka minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With protests over the hijab row erupting in colleges in several parts of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges across Karnataka for three days. However, the examinations on these days will be held as scheduled.

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the college managements' decision disallowing girl students wearing hijab from attending classes, has adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Dr CN Ashwathanarayana, Minister for Higher Education, said universities belonging to the department of higher education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) will have a holiday for three days starting from Wednesday (February 9), in view of the hijab row.

ALSO READ: Hijab row: Karnataka HC adjourns hearing, requests students and public to maintain peace

He clarified that the examinations scheduled on these dates will be held as scheduled. The three-day holiday from February 9-11 is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma and engineering colleges, the minister stated.

The government has taken this decision in order to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state till the court pronounces its verdict regarding the petition related to this. Wearing a hijab or saffron shawl is not permitted in classes of educational institutions. No one should venture to take the law into their own hands. Ultimately the verdict of the court should be honoured, Narayana said in clear terms.

Meanwhile, D Shashikumar, General Secretary, KAMS, said schools have just begun physical classes after a long time due to the ongoing pandemic and what is happening in the educational institutions is a matter of concern. However, he said classes for high schools in government aided and private schools will shift to online classes.

