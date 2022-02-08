Extend GST relief by 3 years: Bommai to FM Sitharaman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka sought the Centre to extend GST compensation till 2024-25. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday, made the appeal, considering that the state is only now easing restrictions on businesses.

“The timeframe for the state to avail GST compensation is expected to end in March this year. But due to Covid, we’ve not been able to mobilise adequate resources. An extension is necessary,” Bommai told Sitharaman.

Bommai said that many projects related to the state were discussed. “I met most of the MPs from Karnataka, including Sitharaman. She assured us of funds to implement the projects for Karnataka. Also, the 15th Finance Commission grants, which have been sanctioned, will be released soon,” he said.

He appealed to Sitharaman for a Rs 5,030 crore grant to take up development works in North Karnataka. Under the Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free loan announced by the Centre to states, Karnataka is likely to get Rs 3,800-4,000 crore, he added.

He met Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw and discussed the shortage of rakes to transport coal. Vaishnaw said he will direct officials in the Railway Board. On his meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Bommai said, “I sought special grants to develop health infrastructure and he agreed.” He also met Power Minister RK Singh over conditions imposed on state escoms to avail loans. Bommai said some clarification is needed and he will discuss it with state officials.