STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Extend GST relief by 3 years: Bommai to FM Sitharaman

“The timeframe for the state to avail GST compensation is expected to end in March this year. But due to Covid, we’ve not been able to mobilise adequate resources.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai meets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka sought the Centre to extend GST compensation till 2024-25. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday, made the appeal, considering that the state is only now easing restrictions on businesses.

“The timeframe for the state to avail GST compensation is expected to end in March this year. But due to Covid, we’ve not been able to mobilise adequate resources. An extension is necessary,” Bommai told Sitharaman.

Bommai said that many projects related to the state were discussed. “I met most of the MPs from Karnataka, including Sitharaman. She assured us of funds to implement the projects for Karnataka. Also, the 15th Finance Commission grants, which have been sanctioned, will be released soon,” he said.

He appealed to Sitharaman for a Rs 5,030 crore grant to take up development works in North Karnataka. Under the Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free loan announced by the Centre to states, Karnataka is likely to get Rs 3,800-4,000 crore, he added.

He met Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw and discussed the shortage of rakes to transport coal. Vaishnaw said he will direct officials in the Railway Board. On his meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Bommai said, “I sought special grants to develop health infrastructure and he agreed.” He also met Power Minister RK Singh over conditions imposed on state escoms to avail loans. Bommai said some clarification is needed and he will discuss it with state officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka GST Nirmala Sitharaman Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp