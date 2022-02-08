Harassed by cops, says woman accused of blackmailing BJP MLA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While BJP MLA from Sedam Rajkumar Patil Telkur has filed a complaint against a woman accusing her of blackmailing him, the latter has submitted a petition to the police accusing the legislator of cheating her.

Telkur had filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday, accusing the woman of blackmailing him for money and threatening to tarnish his image. Based on his complaint, the police had registered an FIR against the woman and others.

On Sunday, the police picked up the woman from her house and had questioned her. A few others were also quizzed. The woman, who held a press conference with her advocate on Monday, accused the police of torturing her. “I was taken to the police station in the morning and I was let free only at 9 pm. The police behaved very badly,” she alleged.

She claimed that the MLA and his wife had met her at a star hotel in Vasanthnagar. “He had admitted that my son was his son and had promised to take care of the expenses and educate him. But he has not kept his word,” the woman alleged, adding that she knew Telkar since childhood. The women said she was seeking justice for her son and had no intention to blackmail the MLA.

Accompanied by her advocate, the woman went to Police Commissioner’s office and filed a complaint against Telkur, accusing him of cheating her. However, no case is registered based on her complaint. Meanwhile, Telkur said that he is ready to face the investigation. “I have filed a complaint in the police station against the woman. I will abide by the judgment of the court”.