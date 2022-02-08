STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab-clad girls let in as courtesy, chose to sit separately in class: BC Nagesh

In Mysuru, the minister reiterated that those wearing hijab or saffron stoles will not be allowed to attend classes.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim girls and women hold placards demanding their right to wear hijab, in front of War Memorial, in Ajjarakad, Udupi, on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Amid accusations of promoting religious divide after protesting Muslim girls were allowed into a separate classroom at the Government PU College in Kundapur, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has hit back saying that they let in as a matter of courtesy.

While insisting that all students must adhere to the dress code while attending classes, the minister, in a statement, said that the girls chose to sit in a separate room and continue their protest. Students have been asked to wear uniforms and attend classes, he said.

In Mysuru, the minister reiterated that those wearing hijab or saffron stoles will not be allowed to attend classes. “The girls were allowed to enter campus and sit in a separate room. It is the culture of Pakistan to let women or girl students stand on the roads. Only those who come in uniform will be allowed to attend classes,” he said and appealed to the girl students to not fall prey to the agenda of several politicians who are trying to encash on the hijab row. 

Meanwhile, several activists tried to gherao the minister during his visit to Mysuru. Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, the president of Karnataka Backward Classes Awareness Forum, K S Shivaramu, and others questioned him over not allowing students wearing the hijab to attend classes. The minister told them that they are awaiting court orders and will take a decision based on it.

