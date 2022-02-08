STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Stones pelted at students at Shivamogga's Government Degree College

The police resorted to lathi charge to disburse the students. Higher police officers are monitoring the situation. The police forces are deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were again denied entry to the premises.

Earlier, students who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs were denied entry to the premises (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The hijab-saffron row turned violent with miscreants pelting stones at students at Government Degree College at Bapuji Nagar here on Tuesday when students gathered in front of the college. Two students are reportedly injured in the stone pelting.

The police resorted to lathi charge to disburse the students. Higher police officers are monitoring the situation. The police forces are deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

 Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad tried to pacify agitating students. He said the decision to start classes on Wednesday will be taken after holding a discussion with the deputy commissioner.

 The hijab-saffron shawls row spread to Shivamogga with many college students resorting to protests. The colleges did not allow students wearing hijab and saffron shawls and advised them to attend classes wearing uniforms.

