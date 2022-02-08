Hijab row: Stones pelted at students at Shivamogga's Government Degree College

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The hijab-saffron row turned violent with miscreants pelting stones at students at Government Degree College at Bapuji Nagar here on Tuesday when students gathered in front of the college. Two students are reportedly injured in the stone pelting.

The police resorted to lathi charge to disburse the students. Higher police officers are monitoring the situation. The police forces are deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad tried to pacify agitating students. He said the decision to start classes on Wednesday will be taken after holding a discussion with the deputy commissioner.

The hijab-saffron shawls row spread to Shivamogga with many college students resorting to protests. The colleges did not allow students wearing hijab and saffron shawls and advised them to attend classes wearing uniforms.